Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Given Reiterates Rating at 500.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 500.com in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

AROC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 774,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Archrock by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

