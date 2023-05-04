Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

