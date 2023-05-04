Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.35%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares in the company, valued at $34,538,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $6,498,607.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and sold 5,096,704 shares worth $152,325,826. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

