Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $179.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,941 shares of company stock valued at $53,950,805. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.