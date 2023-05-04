Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

