Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $202.98 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $265.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

