Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.03 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ETN opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.