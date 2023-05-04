Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

