Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,153 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

ADI stock opened at $182.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

