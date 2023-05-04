Arizona State Retirement System Sells 158 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $803.17 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $791.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

