Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.73

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 52211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

