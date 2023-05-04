ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 420,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,956. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

