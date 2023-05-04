ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,803 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 301,977 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,951,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,775,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,586,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 240,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,996. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

