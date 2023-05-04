ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,980,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VXF traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

