Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 3.2 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 141,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading

