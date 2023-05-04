Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

