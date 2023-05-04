ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0969 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $63.98 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019523 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,860.30 or 0.99965424 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10236501 USD and is down -13.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,895,248.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

