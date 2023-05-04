Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Shares Down 1%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) shares were down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 859,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,546,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 1,066.19%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 293,077 shares of Asensus Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 575,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,902,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 240,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 41.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.