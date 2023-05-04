Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.
Shares of Ashland stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 179,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.89. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ashland by 115.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
