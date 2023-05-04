Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 179,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.89. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ashland by 115.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

