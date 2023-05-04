Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.36. The company had a trading volume of 585,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,867. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $190.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

