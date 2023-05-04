Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Trading Down 8.0 %

Astec Industries stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 84,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $910.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

