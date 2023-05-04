Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s current price.

ASTE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,861. The company has a market capitalization of $908.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,818,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

