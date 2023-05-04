ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. ATI also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. ATI has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.