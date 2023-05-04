Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Down 4.8%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.60 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.60 ($0.39). 1,066,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,463,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.20 ($0.41).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £184.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,512.50 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Lithium

In related news, insider Amanda Harsas purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,733.13). 46.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

