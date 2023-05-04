Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %
AUB stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.
