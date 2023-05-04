Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.73. 1,373,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.