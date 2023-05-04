Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

