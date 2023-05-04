Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,163,000 after acquiring an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.24. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

