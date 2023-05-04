Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2.79 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 9,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.57. The stock had a trading volume of 359,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.18.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

