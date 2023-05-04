Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 3.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.54. The stock had a trading volume of 395,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.57. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

