Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 304,611 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

F traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 31,573,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,199,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

