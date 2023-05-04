Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

HD traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.69. 1,043,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,717. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.85. The stock has a market cap of $291.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

