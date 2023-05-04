Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 2,400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,613 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 1,047,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

