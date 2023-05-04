Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TECH stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 405,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,995. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

