Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,186. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

