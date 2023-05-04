AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Down 13%

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) traded down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.67 and last traded at C$16.91. 105,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 70,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

The company has a market cap of C$387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.77.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.4731544 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

