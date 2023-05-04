AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Down 13%

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQGet Rating) traded down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.67 and last traded at C$16.91. 105,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 70,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

AutoCanada Trading Down 15.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.77.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.4731544 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

