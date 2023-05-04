Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $5.63 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.63 billion and approximately $117.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.05 or 0.00058294 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 426,145,165 coins and its circulating supply is 330,082,445 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

