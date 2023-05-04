Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

AVTR stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

