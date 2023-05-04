Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $447-472 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.84 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVID. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,032. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

