Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.17 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.53-1.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avid Technology by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 434,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.