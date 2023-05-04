Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 278,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,179. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

