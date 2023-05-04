Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

