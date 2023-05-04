Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.38 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.99 EPS.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 2.1 %

CAR stock opened at $168.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.86.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 235.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

