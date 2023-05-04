Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.
Avista Stock Up 0.7 %
Avista stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 170,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avista
In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
