Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 150750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avivagen Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Featured Stories

