Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.37. 2,083,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

