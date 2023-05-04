Axiom Advisory LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.9% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 217,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,931. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $801.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

