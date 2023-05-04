B. Riley Cuts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $29.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $22.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

