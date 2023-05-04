BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.64

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $12.75. BAE Systems shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 762 shares.

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

