Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 961865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 283.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 13.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

